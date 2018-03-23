Checkoff Scientists Help McDonald’s USA Create Dairy-Focused Offerings

Dairy checkoff scientists who work onsite at McDonald’s headquarters have helped the chain launch three items that continue its commitment to elevate dairy and provide customers with great-tasting menu choices.

Scientists working for Dairy Management Inc. (DMI), which manages the national dairy checkoff, collaborated with members of McDonald’s culinary team to create the following items:

McDonald’s Signature Crafted Recipes sandwiches and the Egg White Delight McMuffin will now feature sharp white cheddar cheese slices that are more than 30 percent larger than the pasteurized process version previously used. The cheese will be available in all 14,000 restaurants by April 2. Celebrating this debut, a new Signature Crafted Recipe – Garlic White Cheddar – will be added to the Signature Crafted Recipes lineup.

McDonald’s launched limited-time-offer McCafe Turtle Coffee Beverages with advertising starting April 2. Consumers can choose Turtle Macchiato Iced, Turtle Macchiato Hot and Turtle Iced Coffee. These beverages join a McCafé lineup that offers dairy in 90 percent of its items.

McDonald’s in partnership with Coca-Cola recently launched a line of ready-to-drink McCafé Frappes at grocery stores nationwide. Three flavors – caramel, vanilla and mocha – are available, and McDonald’s plans to expand its line-up later this year.

DMI dairy scientists Divya Reddy and Porter Myrick worked with the McDonald’s team to make each project a reality and to ensure real dairy products were used. DMI also provided McDonald’s with insights on dairy and consumer trends and taste preferences.

“We work here every day alongside the McDonald’s culinary staff and we very much feel like one team,” said Myrick, who has been working with the McDonald’s culinary team for five years. “The McDonald’s employees are just as excited as we are to showcase the goodness and versatility of dairy. They understand, as we do, that creating offerings such as these gives consumers what they want, and it’s also good for dairy farmers.”

Marilyn Hershey, Pennsylvania dairy farmer and chairman of DMI, said this is another example of how national dairy checkoff partnerships deliver results.

“Projects such as these require the right strategy, consumer insights and testing, as well as marketing know-how, which is the benefit that comes from working with a global leader such as McDonald’s,” Hershey said. “Our teamwork has consistently resulted in quality offerings that bring the dairy experience at McDonald’s to a whole new level.”