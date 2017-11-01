Cheerios Ditches Gluten-Free Label in Canada

Cheerios cereal sold in Canada will no longer be labeled “gluten-free.” CBC News of Canada reports that Manufacturer General Mills has confirmed it will voluntarily remove the labels from the cereal boxes sold in Canadian stores “as soon as possible,” even though it says the product contains less than 20 parts per million of gluten, which meets the regulatory standard for gluten-free designation.

General Mills stands by its testing process and says Cheerios sold in the U.S. will continue to carry the gluten-free label. The move comes as the Canadian Celiac Association has been warning people with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity not to consume Cheerios. The association claims General Mills had not disclosed enough detail about its testing procedure to assure it was sufficiently guarding against potential gluten contamination.

Cheerios are made of oats, which are naturally gluten-free. However, the grain is at high risk for contamination from gluten-filled wheat, barley or rye.