China Pledges to Buy ‘Substantial Amount’ of U.S. Goods, Services — Friday Five

BY Alex Voichoskie | January 11, 2019
Friday Five - January 11, 2019

Did this week fly by for you? Or did it seem like it would never end? Either way, it’s the end of the week, which means it’s time to review the agriculture news headlines in Friday Five!

With school back in session, we have a story that will take you inside the classroom and one that encourages students to showcase their inner-artist. We’ll also give you the latest on the trade talks between the U.S. and China.

5) Two Teachers Honored for Bringing Ag Into Classes

4) NDA Coloring Contest Now Open to NE Students

3) NE Wheat Tour in Portland, Oregon

2) USDA Secures February SNAP Funding

1) China Pledges to Buy More U.S. Goods, Services

