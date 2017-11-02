class="post-template-default single single-post postid-269510 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

China Pork Imports to Increase

BY NAFB | November 2, 2017
Home News Livestock
China Pork Imports to Increase

Rabobank expects China to increase its pork imports through the last few months of the year. A new report by Rabobank suggests a stronger pricing trend, as the major importing countries, including China, will likely maintain steady import growth. China’s pork imports were down 27 percent in the first eight months of this year.

Meat industry publication Meatingplace reports China’s import demand has been one area of distortion in global pork markets over the past one to two years, and a diversion in prices for certain cuts has been another, complicating the export picture. Meanwhile, Rabobank reports that U.S. pork production will continue to expand over the remainder of the year.

Prices are expected to soften under supply pressure, and strong currencies will put extra pressure on the export business. However, with weaker demand from China offset by stronger demand from Mexico, Rabobank still expects total exports for 2017 to be higher than in 2016.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments