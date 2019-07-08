class="post-template-default single single-post postid-394477 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.3 vc_responsive"

China Reports New African Swine Fever Outbreak in Guangxi Region

BY Reuters | July 8, 2019
Home News Livestock
China Reports New African Swine Fever Outbreak in Guangxi Region

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s southwestern region of Guangxi has confirmed a new outbreak of African swine fever, the agriculture ministry said on Saturday.

The new outbreak has killed 1 pig and infected 42 more on a farm in Guigang city, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in a statement on its website.

It was the second report of an African swine fever outbreak in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in a week.

China has reported 144 outbreaks of the incurable disease since August last year, and culled almost 1.2 million pigs.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments