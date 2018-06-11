CHRIS NOVAK NAMED PRESIDENT/CEO OF CROPLIFE AMERICA

WASHINGTON, DC – CropLife America (CLA), the leading association for the U.S. crop protection industry, has selected its next president and CEO.

CLA Board Chairman and Bayer North America President and CEO of the Crop Science Division Jim Blome says,”I’m pleased to announce that Mr. Chris Novak has been selected by our Board’s search committee to become just the fifth staff leader of our association in its 85-year history. Chris brings a wealth of agriculture trade association and industry experience to CLA, in particular his recent roles as CEO of the National Corn Growers Association and National Pork Board.

“With his broad experience and years of working alongside CLA as a key ally, Chris knows our association and industry and is eminently qualified to succeed our long serving CEO, Jay Vroom.”

“I’m grateful to the CLA board for their confidence in my ability to step into this leadership role and carry forward a legacy of vision and focus for ag technology into the future,” explained Novak. “Farmers and food consumers alike depend on the kind of innovation that CropLife members bring to ag production, whether it be for food, fiber or renewable fuel production.

“The benefits of pesticide products, which also protect public health, are enormous and will only grow as the world population expands and dietary expectations evolve.”

Novak has also held leadership positions for key Indiana commodity organizations, and earlier in his career worked at Syngenta, the American Soybean Association and on Capitol Hill. He holds a master’s degree in business administration from Purdue University, a law degree from the University of Iowa and a bachelor’s degree from Iowa State University.

“CLA is fortunate to recruit Chris to lead its staff,” stated Jay Vroom, CLA president and CEO since 1989. “I’ve worked alongside Chris on many issues of common interest to our respective associations and most recently have co-chaired the production ag CEO Council over the past three years. He brings great knowledge and energy to the leadership of CropLife.”

Vroom announced his intent to retire from CLA last fall in California at the organization’s annual meeting.

Russell Reynolds Associates assisted the CLA Search Committee in this successful recruitment. Novak will begin full time employment with CLA on August 20, 2018.