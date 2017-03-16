CHS acquires Western Co-op Transport Association

ST. PAUL, Minn., March 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — CHS Inc. (NASDAQ: CHSCP, CHSCO, CHSCN, CHSCM, CHSCL), North America’s leading farmer-owned cooperative and a global energy, grains and foods company, announced today it has purchased Western Co-op Transport Association headquartered in Montevideo, Minn.

“This acquisition strengthens our position in core markets and will allow us to expand our transportation and logistics services to create additional value for our owners and customers,” said Patrick Hessini, CHS vice president, transportation and distribution.

Western Co-op Transport Association specializes in bulk liquid transport of products such as petroleum, propane, ethanol and liquid crop nutrients. Western serves markets in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin and the Dakotas.

Dispatch and routing operations will move to the CHS dispatch office in Rosemount, Minn. The Montevideo facility will remain in operation as a CHS-owned fleet service center. CHS will begin serving customer accounts immediately.

CHS (www.chstransportation.com) is an industry-leading transportation and logistics service provider with one of the nation’s largest truck fleets and operations throughout the U.S. and Canada.

CHS Inc. (www.chsinc.com) is a leading global agribusiness owned by farmers, ranchers and cooperatives across the United States. Diversified in energy, grains and foods, CHS is committed to helping its customers, farmer-owners and other stakeholders grow their businesses through its domestic and global operations. CHS, a Fortune 100 company, supplies energy, crop nutrients, grain marketing services, animal feed, food and food ingredients, along with business solutions including insurance, financial and risk management services. The company operates petroleum refineries/pipelines and manufactures, markets and distributes Cenex® brand refined fuels, lubricants, propane and renewable energy products.