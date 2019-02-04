CME Group Averaged 17.8 Million Contracts Per Day in January 2019

CME Group, the world’s leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, reached average daily volume (ADV) of 17.8 million contracts per day in January 2019, down 6 percent from January 2018. Open interest at the end of January was 122 million contracts, down 1 percent from January 2018 and up 5 percent from year-end 2018.

Equity Index volume averaged 3.3 million contracts per day in January 2019, up 7 percent from January 2018. Highlights include:

E-mini S&P 500 futures ADV increased 17 percent to 1.6 million contracts

E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures and options ADV grew 51 percent to 530,000 contracts

E-mini Dow futures and options ADV rose 35 percent to 234,000 contracts

E-mini Russell 2000 futures and options ADV grew 29 percent to 139,000 contracts

E-mini S&P Select Sector Index futures and options ADV increased 53 percent to 10,000 contracts

S&P 500 Wednesday Weekly options ADV rose 56 percent to 4,000 contracts

Interest Rate volume averaged 9.6 million contracts per day in January 2019, down 1 percent from January 2018. Highlights include:

U.S. Treasury futures and options ADV increased 4 percent to 4.6 million contracts, including U.S. Treasury futures ADV, up 5 percent to 3.6 million contracts, and U.S. Treasury options ADV, up 2 percent to 959,000 contracts

2-year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV increased 23 percent to 483,000 contracts

Fed Fund futures ADV rose 61 percent to 314,000 contracts

Weekly Treasury options ADV grew 21 percent to 170,000 contracts

Ultra 10-year U.S. Treasury Note futures and options ADV grew 1 percent to 152,000 contracts

Ultra U.S. Treasury Bond futures and options ADV increased 3 percent to 135,000 contracts

SOFR futures ADV grew to 18,400 contracts, the highest since their May 2018 launch

Options volume averaged 4 million contracts per day in January 2019, down 12 percent from January 2018. Highlights include:

Metals options ADV increased 9 percent to 62,000 contracts

Agricultural volume averaged 1.1 million contracts per day in January 2019, down 15 percent from January 2018. Highlights include:

Livestock futures ADV grew 11 percent to 144,000 contracts

Live Cattle futures and options ADV increased 4 percent to 87,000 contracts

Lean Hog futures and options ADV rose 20 percent to 65,000 contracts

Energy volume averaged 2.5 million contracts per day in January 2019, down 20 percent from January 2018. Highlights include:

Record WTI Houston Crude Oil futures daily volume of 2,232 contracts on January 31

WTI Houston Crude Oil futures ADV grew to 1,000 contracts, the highest since their November 2018 launch

Foreign Exchange volume averaged 838,000 contracts per day in January 2019, down 23 percent from January 2018. Highlights include:

Russian ruble futures and options ADV grew 120 percent to 2,800 contracts

South African rand futures and options ADV rose 4 percent to 2,000 contracts

Metals volume averaged 564,000 contracts per day in January 2019, down 26 percent from January 2018. Highlights include:

Record Copper options ADV, up 152 percent to 2,400 contracts

Precious Metals options grew 7 percent to 59,000 contracts

Gold options ADV increased 8 percent to 51,000 contracts

Silver options ADV rose 2 percent to 7,700 contracts

Palladium futures and options increased 6 percent to 5,200 contracts

BrokerTec fixed income and EBS foreign exchange trading activity highlights, in terms of average daily notional value, include: