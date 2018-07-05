CME Group Averaged 18.4 Million Contracts Per Day in Second Quarter of 2018

CME Group, the world’s leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, reached average daily volume (ADV) of 18.4 million contracts during the second quarter of 2018, up 12 percent from the second quarter of 2017. June 2018 ADV reached 17.8 million contracts, up 8 percent from June 2017. Open interest at the end of June was 115 million contracts, an increase of 2 percent from the end of June 2017, and up 6 percent from year-end 2017.

Metals volume averaged 674,000 contracts per day in the second quarter of 2018, up 27 percent from the second quarter of 2017. Highlights include:

Gold futures and options ADV grew 29 percent to 383,000 contracts

Copper futures and options ADV increased 43 percent to 146,000 contracts

Silver futures and options ADV rose 7 percent to 115,000 contracts

Record daily volume for Platinum futures of 58,000 contracts on June 22

Foreign Exchange volume averaged 1 million contracts per day in the second quarter of 2018, up 18 percent from the second quarter of 2017. Highlights include:

Euro FX futures and options ADV grew 40 percent to 336,000 contracts, and Euro FX options reached all-time high open interest of 632,000 contracts on June 14

British pound futures and options ADV increased 4 percent to 137,000 contracts

Australian dollar futures and options ADV grew 21 percent to 115,000 contracts

Canadian dollar futures and options ADV rose 12 percent to 96,000 contracts

Mexican peso futures and options ADV grew 40 percent to 74,000 contracts

Agricultural volume averaged a record 1.7 million contracts per day in the second quarter of 2018, up 16 percent from the second quarter of 2017. Highlights include:

Record monthly ADV of 2 million contracts in June, up 15 percent year over year

Record Corn futures and options ADV of 724,000 contracts in June; record 597,000 contracts averaged during the second quarter

Grain and Oilseed futures and options ADV increased 18 percent to 1.6 million contracts during the second quarter

Soybean futures and options ADV grew 34 percent to 373,000 contracts; Soybean Meal and Soybean Oil futures and options ADV grew 34 percent and 11 percent respectively

Wheat futures and options ADV increased 9 percent to 213,000 contracts with Hard Red Winter Wheat futures and options ADV growing 10 percent to 71,000 contracts

Equity Index volume averaged 3.1 million contracts per day in the second quarter of 2018, up 14 percent from the second quarter of 2017. Highlights include:

E-mini S&P 500 futures and options ADV increased 3 percent to 2.2 million contracts

E-mini NASDAQ 100 futures and options ADV grew 37 percent to 418,000 contracts

E-mini Dow futures and options averaged 226,000 contracts per day, up 63 percent

Interest Rate volume averaged 9.2 million contracts per day in the second quarter of 2018, up 12 percent from the second quarter of 2017. Highlights include:

Treasury futures and options ADV increased 23 percent to 4.9 million contracts, including 23 percent growth in Treasury futures to 4 million contracts and 25 percent growth in Treasury options to 898,000 contracts

Eurodollar futures ADV rose 9 percent to 2.8 million contracts

Fed Fund futures ADV grew 27 percent to 277,000 contracts

Ultra 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures and options ADV rose 74 percent to 178,000 contracts

Ultra U.S. Treasury Bond futures and options ADV increased 40 percent to 172,000 contracts

Energy volume averaged 2.6 million contracts per day in the second quarter of 2018, in line with the second quarter of 2017. Highlights include:

Crude Oil futures and options ADV increased 8 percent to 1.7 million contracts

WTI Crude Oil futures ADV grew 11 percent to 1.4 million contracts

Refined products futures and options ADV rose 6 percent to 409,000 contracts

Gasoline futures ADV grew 1 percent to 205,000 contracts

Heating Oil futures and options ADV increased 13 percent to 190,000 contracts

Options volume averaged 3.5 million contracts per day in the second quarter of 2018, down 2 percent from the second quarter of 2017. Highlights include: