Coalition Calls for Double the Funding for USDA Research

More than 60 farm and commodity groups are calling for lawmakers to double the funding for agriculture research in the next farm bill. The coalition of 63 organizations sent a letter to House and Senate agriculture leaders, requesting the lawmakers increase the Department of Agriculture’s research, education and extension budget to $6 billion over the life of the next farm bill. The letter shows China has doubled its commitments to agricultural research.

American Soybean Association President Richard Wilkins, whose organization is part of the coalition, said: “We need to regain and maintain our nation’s place as the international leader.” Coalition members range from conventional agricultural groups to those that often question large-scale, industrial agriculture, and their letter outlines ten specific policy recommendations, according to the Hagstrom Report.