Coalition Formed to Fight Steel, Aluminum Tariffs

Industry and agriculture groups have formed a coalition to address the proposed steel and aluminum tariffs by President Donald Trump.

The National Foreign Trade Council announced formation of the Alliance for Competitive Steel and Aluminum Trade this week. The coalition includes industrial and agriculture groups, such as the National Pork Producers Council, The American Soybean Association and U.S. Wheat Associates.

In a statement announcing the coalition, organizers say members will meet with Congress and the Trump administration to express concerns about the downstream effects of the proposed tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum, and the potential for foreign retaliation.

The National Foreign Trade Council says the alliance is “deeply concerned about the effects that these tariffs will have” on U.S. sectors that use steel and aluminum. The coalition says the tariffs pose risks to U.S. consumers, exports and economic growth.