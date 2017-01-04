Cold Weather and Snow Cancels Denver Stock Show Parade

The annual parade of cowboys and cattle through downtown Denver has been called off because of expected frigid weather and snow.

With the temperature forecast to only reach 6 degrees at noon on Thursday, parade organizers say the risk of injury to animals and to people is too great to continue with the tradition. It won’t be rescheduled.

Between five and 10 inches of snow are also expected to fall in an around Denver between Wednesday and Friday.

The parade kicks off the National Western Stock Show, now in its 111th year. It attracts thousands of people to see the assembled livestock along with rodeos, auctions and horse shows.