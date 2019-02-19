Collaborative Program Brings Ag Leaders Together to Sharpen Skills

Corn farmers joined with their counterparts from other ag-focused organizations in Raleigh, N.C. and Washington, D.C. last week for the revised Leadership At Its Best Program , sponsored by Syngenta . The new structure of the program allows leaders from eleven associations to network and hone their leadership skills in a collaborative environment.

During their time in Raleigh, the class explored how to increase their efficacy as advocates both in the public policy and media arenas. In addition to training sessions, the group delved into emerging topics such as gene editing, maximum residue limits and the future of digital ag. The latter part of the week when the attendees were in Washington, their focus shifted to building their personal advocacy plan and learning about the increasing role of social media in public policy. Program participants also held meetings with their representatives and senators.

“Last week was a very good example of ag groups coming together to look at issues we are all facing in agriculture, like trade, biotech acceptance and biofuels. It also gave us an opportunity to hear about the activities of each association and what specific things we are all doing to represent our membership,” said Andy Jobman, a participant and farmer from Nebraska. “It was also great to brush up on our media and interview skills and learn how we can be more effective ambassadors for the agriculture industry.”

Corn association leaders in attendance included: Brian Brown (Neb.); Chris Grams (Neb.); Andy Jobman (Neb.); Greg Larson (Colo.); Josh Miller (Mich.); Dan Nerud (Neb.); Jay Parr (Mich.); and James Tucker (Ky.).