Colorado animal sanctuary saves hundreds of chickens

ERIE, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado sanctuary for farm animals says it found cannibalism, infections and fractured wings while rescuing chickens from a farm.

The Daily Camera reports Chrissy Dinardo, the development director at Luvin Arms, in Erie, says the LaSalle farm housed 36,000 chickens evenly divided between three sheds, despite advertising touting free-range chickens.

Dinardo says Luvin Arms staff and volunteers rescued 610 birds over the course of six trips and six days.

The nonprofit’s biggest rescue up until that point was about 10 birds.

Luvin Arms still is caring for about 200 of the rescued birds. The rest of the animals were sent to 31 states to live in sanctuaries or “micro-sanctuaries,” where they won’t be used for meat or egg production, but instead will be companion animals.