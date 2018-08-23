Colorado Department of Agriculture helps those in need of hay

Producers that have livestock in drought stricken area’s will have a new tool to help them find needed forage. The Colorado Department of Agriculture recently announced that the 2018 Colorado hay directory was complete.

This is the 32nd edition of the Colorado Hay Directory and it features hay producers and brokers. There are also contacts for companies that provide hay-related products and services. To help make the searching process easier producers and borkers ar categorized by region. Each listing includes the type and amount of hay available, bale type and size, whether or not laboratory analysis is available, certified weed free status and identifies organic hay.

Wendy White, marketing specialist for the Colorado Department of Agriculture says, “With dry conditions in Colorado and across the country, this publication helps connect horse and livestock owners with the hay they need. It is a valuable resource for both producers and buyers.”

The Colorado Hay Directory is published by the Colorado Department of Agriculture in cooperation with participating Colorado hay producers, Colorado State University Extension, and with support from Hutchison Incorporated, KeyAg and Tytan International.