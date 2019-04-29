Column: Internships, service and pancakes

By NCTA Dean Ron Rosati, Ph.D.

Our Aggie students are in the last week of the academic year at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture.

Enthusiasm is high for year-end programs and graduation events on May 1 and 2.

As we prepare for final exams starting Thursday, our veterinary technology students out on internships are saying goodbye to their employers and animal care settings.

Vet tech student Shay Nealon of St. Paul, Nebraska, and originally from North Carolina, spent seven weeks as an intern at the Scottsbluff zoo named the Riverside Discovery Center.

The zoo was an ideal fit for her animal husbandry education through NCTA’s veterinary technology program. There, she enjoyed the conservation and educational components of zoo animals, assisting in many duties and working with zookeepers and educators.

“I’d really rather work ‘with than on’ the animals,” Nealon explains. Many of her classmates are completing internships in veterinary clinics where duties emphasize hands-on patient care and assistance to doctors of veterinary medicine.

Internships are requirements in several of NCTA academic areas, particularly for livestock management, equine management, and production fields. These occur during summer months, however, instead of the spring semester.

Whether our students are graduating next week, going into summer internships, or starting summer jobs before returning to campus next fall, we wish them each success in the next steps of their career ladder.

Community Serviceships

NCTA Aggie students have an opportunity to become part of the University of Nebraska’s supportive response in providing aid and recovery for communities and people affected by devastating floods.

Our students can apply to be part of a 50-person contingent hired by the University of Nebraska for a summer serviceship program. All five NU campuses in Curtis, Omaha, Lincoln, Kearney, and the University of Nebraska Medical Center are taking applications.

Fifty students will be hired (based on academic standing, willingness to serve, and other criteria) to assist in disaster recovery in their hometowns or other hard-hit communities. Students can work 40 hours per week, up to 10 weeks, for $12.50 an hour.

Linda Cole, NCTA administrative support associate, is the campus contact for interested NCTA students.

Pancakes and APS program on May 2

Join our students, faculty and staff of the NCTA Agricultural Production Systems – Animal Science and Agricultural Education Division on Thursday, May 2 for a pancake breakfast and short program.

Four collegiate traveling teams will be recognized: livestock judging, ranch horse, rodeo and shooting sports.

This activity on the morning of NCTA’s graduation replaces the Steak and Shake program held in previous years. This way, parents and special guests (some of whom travel from out of state) can participate in all of the Aggie events on May 1 and graduation on May 2.

Attendees can participate in a silent auction of donated items to raise funds for the Aggie teams. The breakfast and bidding begins at 8 a.m. at the NCTA Student Union, with the program about 9 a.m. Parking is in the large lot to the east.

Fellowship on May 1 and May 2

I welcome you to Curtis next week to celebrate our Aggie students and their accomplishments!

The campus looks wonderful this spring.

Public events include May 1: PTK Installation at 1 p.m., Picnic at 5:30, Awards Program and Belt Buckle Ceremony at 7 p.m. May 2: Pancakes Breakfast 8 a.m., and Graduation 1:30 p.m.

We hope to see you soon on campus!

