Commodity Classic Attendance Tops 8,000

Attendance to the 2018 Commodity Classic in Anaheim, California topped 8,000 guests.

Convention organizers say included in the preliminary number of 8,055 registered in Anaheim were a record number of non-exhibitor first-time attendees, at 1,553. More than 3,600 farmers from across the nation and beyond attended the event, along with more than 150 media representatives. The event featured more than 40 educational sessions, along with a keynote address by Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue. Commodity Classic co-chair Paul Taylor of Illinois says organizers were “very pleased” with attendance.

Established in 1996, Commodity Classic is presented by the American Soybean Association, National Corn Growers Association, National Association of Wheat Growers, National Sorghum Producers and the Association of Equipment Manufacturers. The 2019 Commodity Classic will take place February 28th to March 2nd in Orlando, Florida.