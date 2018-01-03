Commodity Classic Early Registration Discount Ends January 11

Only a few days remain to take advantage of early registration discounts for the 2018 Commodity Classic to be held Tuesday, February 27 through March 1, 2018 in Anaheim, California. Thursday, January 11, 2018 , is the last day for early registration discounts. Lesser registration discounts are available through January 29 .

Registration fees vary depending on the number of days attended. Members of the sponsoring commodity associations receive additional discounts on registration.

Full registration covers all three days. One-day registration is also available. Details are available on the website.

The 2018 Commodity Classic will be held at the Anaheim Convention Center. The schedule includes a robust line-up of educational sessions on a wide range of current and relevant topics and issues. Commodity Classic also boasts a huge trade show, the latest in agricultural innovation and technology, inspiring speakers, an evening of entertainment and the opportunity to network with farmers from across the United States.

There are also a number of optional tours available for those who want to explore the culture, history and scenery of southern California.

on Tuesday , Wednesday and Thursday -providing an opportunity for families to come in early or stay late to enjoy a weekend in the Anaheim area. A detailed schedule of events is available at www.commodityclassic.com . This year’s Commodity Classic will be heldand-providing an opportunity for families to come in early or stay late to enjoy a weekend in the Anaheim area.