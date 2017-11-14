Commodity Classic Registration & Housing – NOW OPEN!

ST. LOUIS (November 14, 2017)—Registration and housing for the 2018 Commodity Classic, February 27-March 1 in Anaheim, California, is now open.

All registration and housing reservations should be made online at www.commodityclassic.com . Experient is the official registration and housing provider for Commodity Classic. In order to stay at an official Commodity Classic hotel, reservations must be made only through Experient to ensure favorable rates, reasonable terms and confirmed hotel rooms.

Full registration covers all three days. One-day registration is also available. Details are available on the website.

The 2018 Commodity Classic will be held at the Anaheim Convention Center. The schedule includes a robust line-up of educational sessions on a wide range of current and relevant topics and issues. Commodity Classic also boasts a huge trade show, the latest in agricultural innovation and technology, inspiring speakers, an evening of entertainment and the opportunity to network with farmers from across the United States.

There are also a number of optional tours available for those who want to explore the culture, history and scenery of southern California.

A detailed schedule of events is available at www.commodityclassic.com . This year’s Commodity Classic will be held on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday—providing an opportunity for families to come in early or stay late to enjoy a weekend in the Anaheim area.

Established in 1996, Commodity Classic is America’s largest farmer-led, farmer-focused convention and trade show, produced by the National Corn Growers Association, American Soybean Association, National Association of Wheat Growers, National Sorghum Producers, and Association of Equipment Manufacturers.