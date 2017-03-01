Community Fish Fries to Try High Oleic Soybean Oil

The Lenten season means the return of community fish fries across Nebraska. This year several churches and other sponsoring organizations will be using high oleic soybean oil to prepare the fish. For the second year in a row, the Nebraska Soybean Board has donated the oil to a number of groups so more people can learn about the cooking benefits of the oil made from high oleic soybeans.

High oleic soybean oil contains no trans fats, is more stable at high temperatures and has a longer shelf life than many types of cooking oil. These qualities are prized by food companies and chefs, but taste is the true test. High oleic oil has a neutral flavor profile that doesn’t overpower food, making it ideal for frying and baking.

The Nebraska Soybean Board is providing high oleic oil for fish fries in more than a dozen communities, including Wahoo, North Bend, Humphrey, Lorton, Barneston, Lyons, Fordyce, Hartington, Crofton, Elgin, Clearwater and Petersburg.

Soybean industry leaders are hoping high oleic oil will help the industry recapture market share lost because of concern about trans fats in cooking oil. As demand for the oil grows, so will the need for farmers to grow more high oleic soybeans. In Nebraska, high oleic soybeans were available for the first time last year. Farmers interested in planting high oleic soybeans in 2017 should ask their seed dealer for more information.