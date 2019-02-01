class="post-template-default single single-post postid-363015 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"

Conaway Announces Republican Agriculture Subcommittee Leadership for 116th Congress

BY House Agriculture Committee | February 1, 2019
ouse Agriculture Committee Ranking Member K. Michael Conaway (TX-11) announced the subcommittee Ranking Members for the 116th Congress.

“With farm bill implementation underway, our subcommittees will play an instrumental role in promoting and protecting policies that our important to rural America and our country’s farm and ranch families. I look forward to working with our strong team of Ranking Members who have a wide-range of knowledge and expertise in the ag industry,” said Ranking Member Conaway.

Ranking Members and assignments for the 116th Congress are as follows:

  • Rep. Austin Scott (GA-8) will serve as Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Commodity Exchanges, Energy and Credit.
  • Rep. David Rouzer (NC-7) will serve as Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Livestock and Foreign Agriculture.
  • Rep. Dusty Johnson (SD-AL) will serve as Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Nutrition, Oversight and Department Operations.
  • Rep. Glenn ‘GT’ Thompson (PA-15) will serve as Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on General Farm Commodities and Risk Management.
  • Rep. Neal Dunn (FL-2) will serve as Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Biotechnology, Horticulture and Research.
  • Rep. Doug LaMalfa (CA-1) will serve as Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Conservation and Forestry.
