Conaway Applauds Trump Administration’s NAFTA Plan

Washington, D.C. – House Agriculture Committee Chairman K. Michael Conaway (TX-11) Monday applauded U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) Robert Lighthizer’s newly-released NAFTA objectivesdetailing the administration’s plans to expand market opportunities and tighten enforcement of trade obligations to protect U.S. agriculture producers. Upon the release of the plan, Chairman Conaway made the following remarks:
|“As the administration looks to highlight American-made products this week, there is no better way to do so than by charting a path to economic advancement for America’s farmers, ranchers and foresters. The administration’s objectives for renegotiating NAFTA clearly demonstrate a commitment to protecting existing market access while outlining several ways to level the playing field. I’m looking forward to working closely with the administration to achieve the best deal possible for American agriculture.”