Conaway: Farm Bill Work to Begin in Eight Weeks

House Agriculture Committee Chairman Mike Conaway says work on the 2018 Farm Bill will start within the next eight weeks. Speaking during a farm bill listening session in his home state of Texas, Conaway told attendees that he wants to get the next farm bill on the House floor this year, according to the Hagstrom Report.

After three hours of listening to farm leaders, Conaway added he wants the bill on the House floor this year because he disliked the turmoil of extensions. The 2014 Farm Bill expires on September 30, 2018.

Conaway also noted that Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman Pat Roberts of Kansas said last week that he also would like to write the farm bill in 2017. His comments come as the House Agriculture Committee holds two listening sessions this week. The second is planned during the Minnesota Farmfest in Redwood Falls, Minnesota, Thursday.