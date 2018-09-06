Conaway Offers SNAP Compromise

House Agriculture Committee Chairman Mike Conaway has offered up what he calls a “significant compromise” on nutrition programs in the farm bill.

Conaway declined to get into specifics with Politico, but says last week he sent a proposal to his counterparts in the Senate offering a compromise on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. He says the offer demonstrates he’s “willing to move off House positions, but it’s got to make sense.” The farm bill conference committee met Wednesday in its first public meeting, set to iron out the differences between the House and Senate farm bills.

The House version seems certain to fail in the Senate with work requirements for the SNAP program. Conaway says the move to offer a compromise was to show the other top conference committee members that Conaway was “willing to make significant changes to the House bill to get this done.”