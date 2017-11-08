Conaway, Peterson Host NAFTA Roundtable with Ag Industry Leaders

“All parties today were on the same page – NAFTA is important to agriculture and agriculture must remain a top priority in the negotiations. I am hopeful that both Canada and Mexico will come to the next round of negotiations prepared to have substantive conversations. We are eager to conclude these negotiations and to move on to inking new agreements that expand trade opportunities for American agricultural producers,” said Chairman Conaway. “I’m supportive of efforts to renegotiate NAFTA but we need to make sure the end result will work for agriculture and that we don’t cause any harm to agriculture markets. I’m particularly concerned about the impact Canada’s supply management program, which they were allowed to continue under NAFTA, is having on U.S. dairy and poultry producers. I have expressed my concerns to the administration and urge them to continue working to get these farmers a fair deal. We can’t go backward,” said Ranking Member Peterson.