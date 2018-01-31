Conaway Praises Administration’s Work to Streamline Regulatory Process for Pesticide Registration

Washington, D.C. – Following an announcement from Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Scott Pruitt that the EPA, Department of Interior and Department of Commerce have entered into a Memorandum of Agreement to evaluate and improve the Endangered Species Act consultation process for pesticide registrations, House Agriculture Committee Chairman K. Michael Conaway (TX-11) made the below remarks:

“America’s farmers face an endless maze of red tape, approvals, permits and expensive regulations, all of which make their jobs more difficult and drive up food costs for consumers. I applaud the Trump administration’s work to strike a balance between oversight and common-sense regulatory processes that don’t place unnecessary burdens on our farmers. This is an important first step, and I look forward to working with my colleagues to evaluate legislative options.”