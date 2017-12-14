Conaway Ready For Farm Bill Work

House Agriculture Committee Chair Mike Conaway is ready to get rolling on the farm bill in 2018. Politico also mentioned he’s not worried about a push to overhaul welfare potentially making the process more complicated.

The Republican from Texas is optimistic about keeping things on track and getting a floor vote scheduled by March. A working draft of the bill is already at the Congressional Budget Office. Conaway’s goal is to have the farm bill wrapped up by the time that welfare reform discussions gain traction on Capitol Hill. “I think we’ll be done and across the floor before the train leaves the station,” he said to Politico. While there aren’t a lot of details on the draft available to the public, Conaway did share a few insights.

For example, he said changes need to be made to Title 1 in order to aid the cotton and dairy industries. “I don’t anticipate significant changes to Title 1, but there will be changes in the Agriculture Risk Coverage and the Price Loss Coverage programs,” he said. “We want cotton growers to be eligible for these programs.” He also says plans for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program should line up with Republican goals of tightening up federal spending.