Conaway: Trump, Perdue Have Farmers’ and Ranchers’ Backs

“For years, our committee has highlighted that the U.S. is living up to its trade commitments even as foreign countries double-down on predatory trade practices that hurt America’s farmers, ranchers, businesses and workers. And for years, these concerns have largely been swept under the rug for fear that negative publicity might undermine support for free trade. Calling out our trading partners for failing to live up to the commitments they have made is not protectionism – it’s common sense. This task is made even harder by foreign countries that are now sanctioning unjustified tariffs against U.S. agricultural exports to pressure the administration to back off and simply accept the status quo. “I thank the president and Sec. Perdue for having our farmers’ and ranchers’ backs, including today’s announcement on expanded market access in Europe. This follows on yesterday’s commitment to provide short-term assistance to our farmers and ranchers as they weather unjustified retaliatory tariffs. I also thank the president for once again reiterating in our meeting today that he expects Congress to send him a strong, new farm bill on time.”