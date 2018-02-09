Conaway Wants Farm Bill Movement Next Month

House Agriculture Committee Chair Mike Conaway this week expressed his desire to see mark up and a vote on the farm bill by the end of March in the House of Representatives.

Conaway says that timetable would leave plenty of time to work out differences with the Senate version of the bill and ensure new legislation is finalized before the farm bill expires at the end of September. Conaway does not expect the Senate to have a version of the bill ready next month.

The Congressional Budget Office is scoring the House version of the bill, and Conaway has previously said the bill would be released once all titles receive a score. Meanwhile, Conaway told the crop insurance industry the House version of the bill leaving his committee will include a strong crop insurance component, and he will work to fight off attempts to weaken crop insurance.