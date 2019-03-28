Concordia University Hosts First Ag Summit for Area Students

SEWARD, NE – Concordia University hosted its first-ever Nebraska Ag Summit March 22 in Seward, Nebraska.

The summit was designed for area high school students interested in learning more about agriculture careers. Students attended four workshops to learn about plant science, animal science, food science and agribusiness. Representatives from Corteva Agriscience, Nebraska Extension, Midwest Laboratories and KRVN Radio hosted the workshops.

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts also attended the summit. He spoke to students about the role of agriculture in Nebraska.