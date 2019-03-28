class="post-template-default single single-post postid-375341 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.7 vc_responsive"

Concordia University Hosts First Ag Summit for Area Students

BY Alex Voichoskie | March 28, 2019
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Concordia University Hosts First Ag Summit for Area Students
Concordia University - Nebraska Ag Summit (March 22, 2019)

SEWARD, NE – Concordia University hosted its first-ever Nebraska Ag Summit March 22 in Seward, Nebraska.

The summit was designed for area high school students interested in learning more about agriculture careers. Students attended four workshops to learn about plant science, animal science, food science and agribusiness. Representatives from  Corteva Agriscience, Nebraska Extension, Midwest Laboratories and KRVN Radio hosted the workshops.

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts also attended the summit. He spoke to students about the role of agriculture in Nebraska.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments