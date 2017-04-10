Congressman Marshall announces April listening tour

Congressman Roger Marshall will begin his April Listening Tour Wed., April 12, and it will continue through Sat., April 22. Constituents are encouraged to attend and ask questions.

“I’m excited to continue touring the state to hear the concerns, ideas and sentiments in our Kansas communities,” Congressman Marshall said. “As I have always said, when we can get together to discuss these issues, we move closer to solutions to the problems we face.”

Tour Schedule:

Phillipsburg

Wed., April 12, Noon – Phillips County Hospital, 1150 State St.

Norton

Wed., April 12, 2 p.m. – Heaton Building, 112 S. State St.

Beloit

Thurs., April 13, 9:30 a.m. – Porter House Lobby, 209 E. Main St.

Concordia

Thurs., April 13, 12:30 p.m. – Heavy’s Steakhouse, 103 W. 7th St.

Clay Center

Thurs., April 13, 4 p.m. – CTI John Deere, 1181 18th Road

Junction City

Fri., April 14, 8:30 a.m. – CL Hoover Opera House, Montgomery Hall, 135 W. 7th St.

Ellsworth

Mon., April 17, 4:30 p.m. – Ellsworth Steakhouse, 1416 Foster Rd.

Johnson City

Tues., April 18, 12:30 p.m. – Stanton County Senior Center, 205 E. Weaver Ave.

Scott City

Tues., April 18, 5:30 p.m. – Bryan Conference Center, 416 S. Main St.

Hoisington

Sat., April 22, 9 a.m. – Hoisington Activity Center, 1200 Susank Rd.