Continued Slower-than-Normal Progress in USDA’s Crop Progress

Corn condition continued to lag behind the average pace, and the condition of the crop fell slightly from the previous week, according to USDA’s weekly Crop Progress report released Tuesday. The report was delayed a day due to the Labor Day holiday on Monday.

In this week’s report, USDA estimated that 92% of corn had reached the dough stage as of Sunday, down from 95% a year ago, and down from the five-year average of 94%. Sixty percent of corn was dented, down from 74% a year ago and down from the five-year average of 68% dented. Twelve percent of corn was considered mature, down from 17% a year ago and down from the five-year average of 18% mature. Corn condition also dropped slightly, from 62% good to excellent the previous week to 61% last week.

USDA estimated that 97% of soybeans are setting pods, even with a year ago and above the five-year average of 96%. Eleven percent of soybeans were dropping leaves, even with a year ago and below the five-year average of 12%. Sixty-one percent of the soybean crop was rated in good-to-excellent condition last week, the same as the previous week, according to USDA.

This week’s Crop Progress report also showed 89% of spring wheat was harvested as of Sunday, down from 90% a year ago, but above the five-year average of 78% harvested.

Sorghum was 62% coloring, behind the average of 64%, and mature was 31%, also behind the average of 34% mature. Sorghum harvested was 23%, near the average of 24%. Sorghum condition dropped to 63% good to excellent from 65% the previous week.

Barley was 92% harvested as of Sunday, ahead of the average pace of 84%. Oats were 91% harvested, behind the average of 94%.

Cotton was 96% setting bolls and 25% bolls opening compared to an average pace of 97% setting bolls and 30% bolls opening. Nationwide, cotton condition held steady at 65% good to excellent.

Rice was 29% harvested as of Sunday, near the average of 30% harvested.

National Crop Progress Summary This Last Last 5-Year Week Week Year Avg. Corn Dough 92 86 95 94 Corn Dented 60 44 74 68 Corn Mature 12 6 17 18 Soybeans Setting Pods 97 93 97 96 Soybeans Dropping Leaves 11 6 11 12 Spring Wheat Harvested 89 76 90 78 Cotton Setting Bolls 96 93 98 97 Cotton Bolls Opening 25 18 32 30 Sorghum Headed 96 91 98 94 Sorghum Coloring 62 49 72 64 Sorghum Mature 31 29 37 34 Sorghum Harvested 23 21 20 24 Oats Harvested 91 86 98 94 Barley Harvested 92 83 90 84 Rice Harvested 29 24 33 30

National Crop Condition Summary (VP=Very Poor; P=Poor; F=Fair; G=Good; E=Excellent) This Week Last Week Last Year VP P F G E VP P F G E VP P F G E Corn 4 9 26 48 13 3 9 26 48 14 2 5 19 54 20 Soybeans 3 8 28 50 11 3 8 28 50 11 2 5 20 55 18 Sorghum 2 6 29 53 10 2 5 28 52 13 1 5 28 53 13 Cotton 6 5 24 46 19 5 6 24 46 19 3 12 37 39 9 Rice – 6 23 55 16 1 6 21 55 17 6 9 27 46 12

NEBRASKA:

For the week ending September 3, 2017, temperatures averaged two to six degrees above normal across western Nebraska, but two to six degrees below normal in the east, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Precipitation was scattered and limited with rainfall of less than half an inch received in some northcentral and Panhandle counties. There were 6.5 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 9 percent very short, 27 short, 63 adequate, and 1 surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 10 percent very short, 30 short, 59 adequate, and 1 surplus.

Field Crops Report:

Corn condition rated 4 percent very poor, 9 poor, 24 fair, 45 good, and 18 excellent. Corn dough was 97 percent, equal to last year, and near 96 for the five-year average. Dented was 68 percent, behind 74 last year, and near 72 average. Mature was 10 percent, near 8 last year and 13 average.

Soybean condition rated 3 percent very poor, 7 poor, 26 fair, 51 good, and 13 excellent. Soybeans dropping leaves was 8 percent, behind 15 last year, and near 11 average.

Winter wheat planted was 1 percent, near 4 last year and 3 average.

Sorghum condition rated 1 percent very poor, 2 poor, 37 fair, 49 good, and 11 excellent. Sorghum coloring was 65 percent, well behind 87 last year, but ahead of 59 average. Mature was 6 percent, behind 11 last year, but near 3 average.

Alfalfa condition rated 4 percent very poor, 9 poor, 32 fair, 42 good, and 13 excellent. Alfalfa third cutting was 96 percent complete, equal to last year, and near 94 average. Fourth cutting was 38 percent, near 40 last year, but ahead of 32 average.

Dry edible beans condition rated 6 percent very poor, 16 poor, 19 fair, 42 good, and 17 excellent. Dry edible beans setting pods was 98 percent, near 96 last year. Dropping leaves was 21 percent, well behind 46 last year and 45 average.

Pasture and Range Report:

Pasture and range conditions rated 5 percent very poor, 20 poor, 44 fair, 27 good, and 4 excellent.

Stock water supplies rated 1 percent very short, 13 short, 86 adequate, and 0 surplus.

KANSAS:

Below normal temperatures returned to the State, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Small amounts of rain fell in central and western areas, while the eastern third of the State remained dry. There were 6.7 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture rated 7 percent very short, 31 short, 60 adequate, and 2 surplus. Subsoil moisture rated 5 percent very short, 29 short, 65 adequate, and 1 surplus.

Field Crops Report:

Winter wheat planted was 1 percent, equal to both last year and the five-year average. Corn condition rated 4 percent very poor, 12 poor, 30 fair, 42 good, and 12 excellent. Corn dough was 93 percent, near 94 last year and 96 average. Dented was 75 percent, near 78 last year, and equal to average. Mature was 30 percent, ahead of 24 last year, and equal to average. Harvested was 3 percent, equal to last year, but behind 10 average.

Soybean condition rated 2 percent very poor, 9 poor, 35 fair, 47 good, and 7 excellent. Soybeans setting pods was 94 percent, ahead of 89 last year and 88 average. Dropping leaves was 8 percent, near 5 last year, and equal to average.

Sorghum condition rated 2 percent very poor, 7 poor, 33 fair, 49 good, and 9 excellent. Sorghum headed was 95 percent, near 99 last year and 94 average. Coloring was 46 percent, well behind 66 last year, and near 50 average. Mature was 5 percent, near 8 last year and 6 average.

Cotton condition rated 2 percent very poor, 6 poor, 41 fair, 46 good, and 5 excellent. Cotton setting bolls was 70 percent, behind 76 last year and 81 average. Bolls opening was 15 percent, ahead of 10 last year, and near 14 average.

Sunflowers condition rated 0 percent very poor, 3 poor, 31 fair, 62 good, and 4 excellent. Sunflowers blooming was 93 percent, near 94 last year and 92 average. Ray flowers dried was 26 percent, equal to both last year and average. Bracts turning yellow was 7 percent. Bracts turning brown was 3 percent.

Alfalfa condition rated 2 percent very poor, 9 poor, 35 fair, 51 good, and 3 excellent. Alfalfa fourth cutting was 59 percent complete, ahead of 50 last year, and well ahead of 37 average.

Pasture and Range Report:

Pasture and range conditions rated 2 percent very poor, 7 poor, 34 fair, 53 good, and 4 excellent.

Stock water supplies rated 1 percent very short, 8 short, 90 adequate, and 1 surplus.