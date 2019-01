The Nebraska Corn Board will hold its next meeting on Wednesday, January 9, 2019, at The Bosselman Conference Center, located at 700 East Stolley Park Road Grand Island, Nebraska.

The Board will address regular board business. These meetings are open to the public, providing the opportunity for public comment. A copy of the agenda will be available by writing the Nebraska Corn Board, PO Box 95107, Lincoln, NE 68509, emailing nikki.bentzinger@nebraska.gov or calling 402/471-2676.