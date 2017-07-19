Corn Congress Elects Nebraska Grower to Serve on Corn Board in FY18

Delegates attending the National Corn Growers Association’s Corn Congress in Washington this morning elected four farmers to serve on the organization’s Corn Board. Taking office on Oct. 1, the start of NCGA’s 2018 fiscal year, are new board members Brandon Hunnicutt of Nebraska, Gary Porter of Missouri and Kenneth Hartman of Illinois. Current board member Don Glenn of Alabama was re-elected. All four were elected to three-year terms.

“NCGA had an impressive slate of candidates for the Corn Board, with many growers who already have an extensive history of service to American agriculture,” NCGA Chairman Chip Bowling, who chairs the nominating committee, said. “It encourages me to see such an interest on the part of these growers, particularly at this time when our industry faces so many challenges. I am certain they will be a valuable addition to the board and look forward to see what they do for corn farmers in the years to come.”

The NCGA Corn Board represents the organization on all matters while directing both policy and supervising day-to-day operations. Board members represent the federation of state organizations, supervise the affairs and activities of NCGA in partnership with the chief executive officer and implement NCGA policy established by the Corn Congress. Members also act as spokesmen for the NCGA and enhance the organization’s public standing on all organizational and policy issues.