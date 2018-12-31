Cow that survives slaughterhouse gives birth

WANTAGE, N.J. (AP) — A cow that escaped a truck bound for the slaughterhouse in New Jersey has given birth.

Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue in Wantage Township says Brianna gave birth to a healthy female calf named Winter Saturday.

Brianna fell from the second floor of a trailer near Paterson last Thursday and led authorities on an hour-long chase along Interstate 80 before she was captured.

She was named in honor of a police officer named Brian who alerted the sanctuary to the animal’s escape.

Both Brianna and calf will join another 70 cows at the sanctuary.