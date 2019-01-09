CPI Announces 2019 Scholarships

Cooperative Producers, Inc. (CPI)’s 2019 scholarship program is now open, and applications are being accepted through March 29, 2019. Students can find more information about eligibility at www.cpicoop.com or stop by the corporate office in Hastings for details.

CPI will be supporting eight students who are pursuing higher education at a post-secondary school in fall 2019. Five $1,000 scholarships will be given to dependents of CPI patrons, and three $1,000 scholarships will be given to dependents of CPI employees. Students must be seniors in high school or in their first or second year of post-secondary education to be eligible.

Alexandra Voichoskie, who graduated in 2016 to attend Southeast Community College and received a CPI employee scholarship that year, is currently attending University of Nebraska – Lincoln after transferring and credits the scholarship for helping with the burden of rising costs in higher education.

“The scholarship provided me the opportunity to focus on my academics without having to worry about how I was going to pay for my secondary education,” said Voichoskie. “As a result, I was named an SCC Honor Graduate and held leadership roles in SCC Ag Club and Student Senate.”

Since 2010, CPI has been committed to helping support local students who are continuing their education. For more information on eligibility and to find the scholarship applications, please visit www.cpicoop.com.