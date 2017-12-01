class="post-template-default single single-post postid-275495 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Crawford Renews Calls to Open Ag Trade with Cuba

BY NAFB | December 1, 2017
Arkansas Representative Rick Crawford is renewing his call to open agricultural trade with Cuba. The Republican says his proposal is an alternative to repealing the Cuban trade embargo, allowing the U.S. to tap into Cuba’s $2 billion agricultural market, according to Politico.

Crawford first proposed the bill in January that would cut back restrictions on U.S. financing for agriculture exports, allowing Cubans to purchase U.S. products with credit. Current law allows U.S. producers to legally export agricultural products, but they must be paid in cash and cannot offer credit.

The bill is backed by a bipartisan group of 62 lawmakers, along with companion legislation in the Senate sponsored by North Dakota Democrat Heidi Heitkamp and Arkansas Republican John Boozman. Cuba currently imports largely from China, Spain, Brazil and Canada.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
