Crews Close to Putting Out Grass Fire on Colorado Plains

BY Associated Press | March 8, 2017
The skyline stands against a yellow sky as the sun rises early Monday, March 6, 2017, in Denver. High winds are strafing communities along Colorado's Front Range, which has raised concerns of wildfires along the tinder dry region. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Firefighters are close to extinguishing a grass fire that has destroyed four homes and killed dozens of cattle on the plains of northeastern Colorado.

Crews hope to have the 50 square mile fire near Haxtun fully contained by the end of Wednesday and are working to put out hay bales, trees and fence posts still burning within the fire zone.

The damage from the fire is still being assessed but officials say about 195 head of cattle died as a result of the fire in Phillips County.

The Colorado Cattlemen’s Association is asking for donations of hay, feed and fencing supplies for ranchers in the region.

The fire started Monday in neighboring Logan County and quickly spread in gusty winds. The cause is being investigated.

