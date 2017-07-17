Crop Conditions Lower Again This Week

Corn, soybean and spring wheat conditions all dropped slightly last week, according to USDA’s weekly Crop Progress report released Monday.

Sixty-four percent of corn was rated good to excellent last week, down from 65% the previous week. Corn progress was running behind normal with 40% of corn silking as of Sunday, July 16, down from 53% a year ago and down from the five-year average of 47% silking.

Meanwhile, USDA said 52% of soybeans were blooming as of Sunday, down from 56% a year ago, but above the five-year average of 51%. Sixteen percent of soybeans were setting pods, which was even with a year ago and above the five-year average of 13%. Soybeans saw a 1-percentage-point drop in good-to-excellent conditions, from 62% the previous week to 61% last week.

Spring wheat conditions also declined by 1 percentage point, with 34% of the crop rated good to excellent last week, down from 35% the previous week.

In other crop reports, cotton squaring was 70% as of Sunday, behind the average of 75%, and cotton setting bolls was 26%, slightly behind of the average of 28%. Rice was 33% headed, slightly ahead of the five-year average of 32%.

Sorghum headed was 31%, slightly behind the average pace of 33%, and sorghum coloring was 20%, near the average pace of 21%. Barley headed was 89%, behind the average pace of 91%. Oats were 97% headed, near the average pace of 96%, and 14% of oats were harvested as of Sunday, behind the average of 20%.

National Crop Progress Summary This Last Last 5-Year Week Week Year Avg. Corn Silking 40 19 53 47 Soybeans Blooming 52 34 56 51 Soybeans Setting Pods 16 7 16 13 Winter Wheat Harvested 75 67 75 73 Spring Wheat Headed 91 79 95 87 Cotton Squaring 70 61 74 75 Cotton Setting Bolls 26 19 27 28 Sorghum Headed 31 28 38 33 Sorghum Coloring 20 18 19 21 Oats Headed 97 93 99 96 Oats Harvested 14 10 21 20 Barley Headed 89 72 94 91 Rice Headed 33 22 39 32

National Crop Condition Summary (VP=Very Poor; P=Poor; F=Fair; G=Good; E=Excellent) This Week Last Week Last Year VP P F G E VP P F G E VP P F G E Corn 3 8 25 51 13 3 7 25 52 13 1 4 19 57 19 Soybeans 3 8 28 51 10 3 8 27 52 10 2 5 22 57 14 Spring Wheat 21 20 25 28 6 19 20 26 29 6 2 5 24 58 11 Sorghum 2 6 29 56 7 1 5 31 56 7 – 3 29 57 11 Cotton 1 9 30 46 14 4 8 27 47 14 1 9 36 45 9 Barley 8 10 29 43 10 7 12 30 41 10 1 3 23 58 15 Oats 9 13 27 42 9 8 12 27 45 8 3 7 24 55 11 Rice 1 4 25 46 24 – 4 24 48 24 2 5 25 53 15

NEBRASKA

For the week ending July 16, 2017, temperatures averaged two to six degrees above normal, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Significant rainfall of an inch or more was received in the eastern half of Nebraska; however, the western half of the State remained relatively dry. Winter wheat harvested was near completion in the southern counties. There were 6.2 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 29 percent very short, 36 short, 35 adequate, and 0 surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 22 percent very short, 35 short, 43 adequate, and 0 surplus.

Field Crops Report:

Corn condition rated 4 percent very poor, 8 poor, 23 fair, 52 good, and 13 excellent. Corn silking was 47 percent, near 51 last year and 48 for the five-year average.

Soybean condition rated 4 percent very poor, 8 poor, 25 fair, 56 good, and 7 excellent. Soybeans blooming was 66 percent, ahead of 50 last year and 56 average. Setting pods was 11 percent, ahead of 1 last year, and equal to average.

Winter wheat mature was 98 percent. Harvested was 83 percent, ahead of 70 last year, and well ahead of 58 average.

Sorghum condition rated 3 percent very poor, 3 poor, 33 fair, 46 good, and 15 excellent. Sorghum headed was 5 percent, near 6 last year and 8 average.

Oats condition rated 2 percent very poor, 3 poor, 41 fair, 49 good, and 5 excellent. Oats coloring was

97 percent, ahead of 92 last year. Mature was 84 percent. Harvested was 47 percent, near 46 last year and 44 average.

Alfalfa condition rated 4 percent very poor, 13 poor, 33 fair, 45 good, and 5 excellent. Alfalfa second cutting was 84 percent complete, ahead of 77 last year and 68 average. Third cutting was 15 percent.

Dry edible beans condition rated 7 percent very poor, 16 poor, 24 fair, 38 good, and 15 excellent. Dry edible beans blooming was 35 percent, ahead of 26 last year and 21 average.

Pasture and Range Report:

Pasture and range conditions rated 6 percent very poor, 20 poor, 39 fair, 33 good, and 2 excellent.

Stock water supplies rated 4 percent very short, 10 short, 86 adequate, and 0 surplus.

KANSAS

For the week ending July 16, 2017, above normal temperatures were recorded across the State, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Rainfall amounts up to one inch were common, but conditions remained dry in many areas. Winter wheat harvest was complete in most counties. There were 5.9 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture rated 5 percent very short, 29 short, 64 adequate, and 2 surplus. Subsoil moisture rated 3 percent very short, 22 short, 74 adequate, and 1 surplus.

Field Crops Report:

Winter wheat harvested was 98 percent, near 97 last year and 96 for the five-year average.

Corn condition rated 2 percent very poor, 8 poor, 31 fair, 48 good, and 11 excellent. Corn silking was 55 percent, behind 61 last year, and near 59 average.

Soybean condition rated 1 percent very poor, 5 poor, 35 fair, 54 good, and 5 excellent. Soybeans blooming was 44 percent, ahead of 35 last year and 34 average. Setting pods was 6 percent, near 4 last year and 5 average.

Sorghum condition rated 1 percent very poor, 4 poor, 28 fair, 61 good, and 6 excellent. Sorghum emerged was 98 percent. Headed was 5 percent, behind 13 last year, and near 6 average.

Cotton condition rated 1 percent very poor, 4 poor, 20 fair, 65 good, and 10 excellent. Cotton squaring was 26 percent, behind 43 last year, and well behind 47 average.

Sunflowers condition rated 0 percent very poor, 2 poor, 36 fair, 58 good, and 4 excellent. Sunflowers emerged was 96 percent, near 93 last year and 92 average. Blooming was 7 percent, near 8 last year, and equal to average.

Alfalfa condition rated 1 percent very poor, 3 poor, 26 fair, 65 good, and 5 excellent. Alfalfa second cutting was 94 percent complete, ahead of 82 last year and 85 average. Third cutting was 30 percent.

Pasture and Range Report:

Pasture and range conditions rated 1 percent very poor, 4 poor, 23 fair, 62 good, and 10 excellent.

Stock water supplies rated 1 percent very short, 6 short, 92 adequate, and 1 surplus.