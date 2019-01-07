Crop Production Roadshow Coming to West-Central Nebraska

Nebraska Extension will host its second annual Crop Production Roadshow in January.

The roadshow is a series of meetings across west-central Nebraska focusing on production issues and research updates specific to the region. Extension educators will present updates on a number of topics, including soil improvements, cover crops, nutrient management, weed identification, herbicide strategies, and crop marketing and trends. The educational program is free and open to the public, but RSVPs to the host extension educators are requested.

Meeting dates and locations are:

> Jan. 15 – Keith County Fairgrounds, Activities Building, 1000 W. Third St., Ogallala; RSVP by Jan. 11 to Chuck Burr at 308-696-6783 or chuck.burr@unl.edu.

> Jan. 16 – Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture, Ag Education Center Auditorium, 404 E. Seventh St., Curtis; RSVP by Jan. 14 to Kat Caswell at 308-345-3390 or kcaswell2@unl.edu

> Jan. 23 – Hall County Extension Office, College Park, 3180 W. Highway 34, Grand Island; RSVP by Jan. 22 to Sarah Sivits at 308-324-5501 or sarah.sivits@unl.edu.

> Jan. 25 – Phelps County Fairgrounds, Ag Center, 1308 Second St., Holdrege; RSVP by Jan. 23 to Todd Whitney at 308-995-4222 or twhitney3@unl.edu.

At each event, on-site registration opens at 12:45 p.m. The meeting begins at 1 p.m. and ends about 4 p.m. Pre-registration is encouraged to ensure enough handouts are available.