CROP PROGRESS AND CONDITION

BY NASS | March 27, 2018
NEBRASKA:  For the month of March 2018, topsoil moisture supplies rated 4 percent very short, 19 short, 69 adequate, and 8 surplus, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Subsoil moisture supplies rated 5 percent very short, 26 short,
67 adequate, and 2 surplus.

Field Crops Report: Winter wheat condition rated 1 percent very poor, 6 poor, 42 fair, 41 good, and 10 excellent.

KANSAS:  For the week ending March 25, 2018, there were 4.8 days
suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 35 percent very short, 34 short, 30 adequate, and 1 surplus. Subsoil moisture
supplies rated 30 percent very short, 42 short, 28 adequate, and 0 surplus.

Field Crops Report: Winter wheat condition rated 15 percent very poor, 34 poor, 38 fair, 12 good, and 1 excellent.

Weekly reports will begin April 2nd for the 2018 season.

