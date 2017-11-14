Crop Progress- Winter Wheat Conditions Fall Slightly

OMAHA (DTN) — Winter wheat conditions fell slightly from the previous week, according to USDA’s latest Crop Progress report released on Monday.

USDA estimated that 54% of the winter wheat crop was rated good to excellent, down 1 percentage point from 55% the previous week. That resulted in a DTN Winter Wheat Condition Index of 137, down 3 points from the previous week. DTN’s index is down from 148 a year ago and is a little below the five-year average of 140, but is close enough to be considered neutral for winter wheat prices, said DTN Analyst Todd Hultman.

Winter wheat progress was running at a near-average pace with USDA estimating 95% of the crop planted as of Sunday, up from 94% a year ago and even with the five-year average of 95% planted. Eighty-four percent of winter wheat was emerged, up from 83% a year ago and up from the five-year average of 83%.

Corn harvest, on the other hand, continued to lag behind the average pace. USDA estimated that 83% of corn was harvested, down from 92% a year ago and also below the five-year average of 91% harvested. Indiana and Ohio, at 80% and 71% harvested respectively, were examples of wet conditions delaying harvest.

“Monday’s harvest progress was neutral for corn prices,” Hultman said.

Soybean harvest was also slightly behind the average pace at 93% complete, down from 96% a year ago and down from a five-year average of 95% harvested.

“Monday’s report was neutral for soybeans,” Hultman said.

Sorghum was 83% harvested, behind the five-year average of 87%.

Cotton was 64% harvested nationwide, equal to the average pace.

The following are highlights from weekly crop progress reports issued by National Ag Statistics Service offices in individual states. To view the full reports from each state, visit http://www.nass.usda.gov/…

Colorado

Harvest activities progressed last week despite wetter conditions. Isolated snow showers and rain were observed early in the week. Days suitable for fieldwork is 6.2 days, down slightly from the 6.3 days seen the previous week. Topsoil moisture is 2% very short, 17% short, 80% adequate and 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture is 6% very short, 20% short, 73% and 1% surplus. Corn harvested is 72% with 86% the five-year average. Sorghum harvested is 77% with 79% the five-year average. Winter wheat emerged is 94% with 96% the five-year average. Winter wheat crop condition is 9% very poor to poor, 21% fair and 70% good to excellent.

Illinois

Cooler temperatures and some rainfall were common across the state last week. There were 4.6 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending November 12. Statewide, the average temperature was 37.3 degrees, 5.7 degrees below normal. Precipitation averaged 0.47 inch, 0.24 inch below normal. Topsoil moisture supply was rated at 9% short, 84% adequate, and 7% surplus. Subsoil moisture supply was rated at 6% very short, 18% short, 74% adequate, and 2% surplus. Corn harvested for grain was 90% complete, compared to 96% for the five-year average. Soybean harvest was 95% complete, compared to 99% last year. Winter wheat planted was at 95%, compared to 95% last year. Winter wheat emerged was at 85%, compared to 78% for the five-year average. Winter wheat condition was rated 7% very poor, 8% poor, 31% fair, 41% good, and 13% excellent.

Indiana

Rain this week has continued to slow down harvest, tillage, and manure spreading. There were 3.2 days available for field work last week. More wet conditions throughout the week kept farmers out of the fields, but subfreezing temperatures in the mornings reportedly helped operators gain traction and keep harvesting once the rain stopped falling. Days suitable for fieldwork was at 3.2 days, up from the 2.9 days seen in the previous week. Topsoil moisture is 0% very short, 2% short, 53% adequate and 45% surplus. Subsoil moisture is 0% very short, 5% short, 65% adequate and 30% surplus. Corn harvested for grains is 71% with the five-year average of 85%. Soybeans harvested 93% with the five-year average 95%. Winter wheat planted is 97% with 99% the five-year average. Winter wheat emerged is 90% with 86% being the five-year average. Winter wheat crop condition is 1% very poor to poor, 11% fair and 88% good to excellent.

Iowa

Limited precipitation last week allowed an average of 6.0 days suitable for fieldwork statewide. Harvest has begun to wind down as many Iowa farmers were able to work in their fields throughout the week. Additional fieldwork activities this past week included baling corn stalks, tillage, applying fertilizers and manure, tiling, seeding CRP and hauling grain. Topsoil moisture levels rated 3% very short, 10% short, 83% adequate and 4% surplus. Subsoil moisture levels rated 6% very short, 17% short, 74% adequate and 3% surplus. Eighty-five percent of the corn for grain crop has been harvested, one week behind last year and the five-year average. Moisture content of corn being harvested for grain averaged 17%. Only northwest and north central Iowa have 90% or more of their corn for grain crop harvested. Ninety-seven percent of the soybean crop has been harvested, equal to last year but five days behind average.

Kansas

Temperatures averaged 8 to 10 degrees below normal last week. Fog and drizzle hampered harvest progress in some areas, but rainfall totals remained at or near zero throughout the entire state. There were 6.0 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture rated 4% very short, 23% short, 72% adequate, and 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture rated 3% very short, 23% short, 73% adequate, and 1% surplus. Winter wheat condition rated 3% very poor, 9% poor, 32% fair, 50% good, and 6% excellent. Winter wheat planted was 97%, equal to last year, and near 99% for the five-year average. Emerged was 84%, behind 90% last year and 91% average. Corn harvested was 93%, behind 99% last year, and near 96% average. Soybeans harvested was 91%, near 93% last year, and equal to average. Sorghum harvested was 77%, behind 90% last year and 84% average. Cotton condition rated 0% very poor, 3% poor, 26% fair, 61% good, and 10% excellent. Cotton harvested was 25%, behind 33% last year and 41% average.

Nebraska

Temperatures averaged 4 to 10 degrees below normal. Precipitation was limited across the State. Dry weather continued to allow good progress on corn harvest. There were 6.6 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 3% very short, 21% short, 74% adequate, and 2% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 5% very short, 19% short, 75% adequate, and 1% surplus. Corn harvested was 86%, behind 92% last year, and near 90% for the five-year average. Winter wheat condition rated 63% good to excellent. Winter wheat emerged was 95%, near 98% both last year and average. Sorghum harvested was 85%, behind 96% last year and 93% average.

South Dakota

Many producers across the state completed fall harvest following a mostly dry week. Temperatures were below average for most locations. However, minimal precipitation allowed continued progress in corn, sunflower and sorghum harvests, in addition to completing fall fertilizer applications. There were 6.2 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture supplies were rated 17% very short, 23% short, 58% adequate and 2% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies were rated 23% very short, 27% short, 49% adequate and 1% surplus. Corn harvested was 82%, behind 90% for both last year and the five-year average. Winter wheat condition was rated 14% good to excellent. Sorghum harvested was 83%, behind 98% last year and 92% average.

National Crop Progress Summary This Last Last 5-Year Week Week Year Avg. Corn Harvested 83 70 92 91 Soybeans Harvested 93 90 96 95 Winter Wheat Planted 95 91 94 95 Winter Wheat Emerged 84 75 83 83 Cotton Harvested 64 54 60 64 Sorghum Harvested 83 72 89 87