Crop Scout Training for Pest Managers March 14

Industry representatives and corn and soybean growers wanting to learn how to better manage corn and soybean pests should plan to attend the Nebraska Extension Crop Scout Training for Pest Managers program March 14 at the University of Nebraska’s Eastern Nebraska Research and Extension Center located at the Agricultural Research and Development Center near Mead.

The training provides in-depth and detailed information from university specialists. Topics include how corn and soybean plants grow and develop; soybean and corn insect management; identifying weeds — plant morphology; using a key to identify weed seedlings; crop diseases; and nutrient deficiencies.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., and the workshop is from 9 a.m-5 p.m.

Cost for the training is $165 which includes a resource book. For participants attending the training only (no resource book) the fee is $50. Fees include lunch, refreshment breaks, workshop materials and the instruction manual. Registrants should preregister to reserve their seat and to ensure workshop materials are available the day of the training session. Updated reference materials are included in this year’s take-home instruction manual.

Certified Crop Advisor continuing education credits are available with 6 in pest management, 1 in crop management and .5 in fertility/nutrient management.

For more information or to register, contact Nebraska Extension at (402) 624-8030, (800) 529-8030, e-mail Keith Glewen atkglewen1@unl.edu, or online at http://ardc.unl.edu/crop.shtml.