Crops damaged by severe storm in Panhandle and eastern Wyoming

Severe thunderstorms moved across eastern Wyoming and parts of the Panhandle Thursday, July 27.

The much needed rain also brought with it hail up to 1 3/4 inches and wind gusts up to 80 miles an hour.

“There’s widespread hail damage west of Hemingford and towards Brea then east of there with total crop losses, where corn is hailed down to the ear or below,” said Chris Cullan, a farmer and seed dealer in Hemingford.

Cullan said, the corn crops suffered along with the beans and sugar beet crops in the area.

“A lot of beans got ruffed up pretty good we have some beans over in that area north of Brea that are probably 30 percent or better gone,” he said. “The beets, of course, got defoliated pretty good.”

In Cullan’s acres of dryland corn, they lost some of the leaf area, but the tassels are still intact.

“The rain will help in that (corn to pollinate), but we’ll probably lose yield potential,” he said.

In areas of Brea and down by Kimball and into Goshen County, corn has been seen almost lying down.

Cullan said he also has a field near his home of dryland corn where the edges are lying down.

“It especially hurt the dryland canopy, where there just wasn’t a lot of mass there for protection,” he said.

The heavy rain was followed by wind gusts of up to 80 miles per hour or more.

“I expect some of the corn to stand back up, or at least survive. As long as we don’t get a wet snow by harvest, we should be able to retrieve some of it,” Cullan said.

The severe thunderstorms hit out by Ft. Laramie in Goshen County, Wyo., where damaging winds knocked down power lines. Goshen County also had roof damage to buildings and overturned pivots were reported northwest of Torrington, Wyo. with reported wind gusts hiting 75-90 mph.