Cruz Outlines Hold on Northey Nomination, Wants RFS Meeting

Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz wants the Trump administration to organize a meeting on the Renewable Fuel Standard and is holding up the Bill Northey nomination until the meeting is planned. Cruz has placed a hold on Northey’s nomination as the Department of Agriculture undersecretary for farm production and conservation. Eight other Senators are also seeking a compromise on the RFS to protect refiners from job losses.

Politico reports that Northey was a nominee in the wrong place at the wrong time, as Cruz looked for a way to strike back corn state Senators that got the administration to pull back two RFS proposals.

Any compromise or changes to the RFS need to be completed before the end of this month, as the deadline for the Environmental Protection Agency to release its final RFS volume requirements.