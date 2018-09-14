2018 National Farm Safety and Health Week is Sept 16-22



Agriculture is recognized as one of the most hazardous industries in America and around the world. In the United States, over two million full-time workers were employed in the production of crops, livestock, and poultry in 2017. According to CDC- National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) in 2016, 417 farmers and farm workers died from a work-related injury. Young workers and youth living on farms are also subject more frequently to injuries and fatal injuries. NIOSH reports that everyday approximately 100 agricultural workers will suffer an injury resulting in lost work time.

National Farm Safety and Health Week has been recognized for over seventy years, since September 1944. AgriSafe along with partners such as the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety (NECAS) have hosted activities to support awareness for Ag health and safety professionals and farmers alike. This year’s theme “Cultivating the Seeds of Safety” spotlights safe practices such as grain bin entry and PPE use for farmers. Many injuries are preventable through education and during September 16-22, our free webinars will share information on the following topics:

– Immigrant Workers (Monday)

– Respiratory Health (Tuesday)

– Child/Youth Health and Safety (Wednesday)

– Confined Spaces in Agriculture (Thursday) and

– Women’s Health (Friday).

RRN’s Chad Moyer caught up with AgriSafe Community Health Nurse Linda Emanuel from North Bend at this year’s Husker Harvest Days in Grand Island. Listen to the interview here as Linda talks about farm safety in general, and also gives more specific details about this series of webinars….

“AgriSafe’s participation during NFSH Week remains a top priority, our job is to make health care professionals jobs easier, by providing resources, such as these webinars, as they care for farmers across the nation,” states Natalie Roy, Executive Director.

This year AgriSafe is collaborating with four outside experts to share information through our webinar series. All webinars are free and open to the public, thanks to generous support from our sponsor, CHS. For more information on National Farm Safety and Health week, visit https://www.agrisafe.org/nfshweek2018.