Culver’s Starting the Second Year of #FarmingFridays

The Culver’s restaurant chain successfully debuted the #FarmingFridays social media content series last year. Culver’s has once again invited agricultural influencers to share pictures and videos that show their passion for and knowledge of agriculture.

The social media effort is part of the Culver’s Thank You Farmers Initiative, which recognizes the hard work and commitment of the farmers that feed the nation. #FarmingFridays are extending a little longer this year, stretching from April 28 through November 3.

One change from last year is the inclusion of the National FFA Officer team, which will take its turn this Friday, July 21. The National Association of Agricultural Educators will share what a day in the life of an Ag educator looks like on September 22. The Peterson Farm Brothers will conclude the social media presentation on November 3.

So far, Culver’s has raised over $1 million in support of the National FFA Organization and its Foundation, local FFA chapters, and a variety of local agricultural organizations. More information on the program is available at Culvers.com, forward slash farmers.