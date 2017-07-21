Curt Pate to Present Stockmanship Clinic in North Platte

A Beef Quality Assurance Stockmanship Clinic will be held August 22 in North Platte at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds (5015 West Hwy 30 North Platte Nebraska). The program will start at 3:30 PM with a welcome followed by a presentation from Rob Eirich, Nebraska Extension Educator on the National Beef Quality Audit and Antibiotic Stewardship.

Curt Pate will provide a Stockmanship Clinic and Demo at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds. For more than a decade, Curt Pate has been conducting demonstrations and clinics on showmanship, colt starting, horsemanship and safety. His abilities conducting both horsemanship and stockmanship demonstrations along with his ability as an effective communicator have made him a sought after clinician both on the national and international scene. For more information on Curt Pate go to his website at https://curtpatestockmanship.com/ . After the demonstration, there will be a social at 6:30 followed by an evening meal. Participation in the complete program will qualify producers for BQA certification or recertification. The cost to attend the program is $20 if pre-registered by August 18 or $25 at the door.

To register for the program contact the Lincoln Logan McPherson Extension Office at 308-532-2683 or by e-mailing Randy Saner atrsaner2@unl.edu. A brochure (pdf) for the program can be accessed here: http://go.unl.edu/kfib.