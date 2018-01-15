CWT Assists with 3.3 million Pounds of Cheese and Butter Export Sales

ARLINGTON, VA – Cooperatives Working Together (CWT) has accepted 21 requests for export assistance from Dairy Farmers of America, Northwest Dairy Association (Darigold), Tillamook County Creamery Association and United Dairymen of Arizona. These cooperatives have contracts to sell 2.652 million pounds (1,203 metric tons) of Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese and 688,945 pounds (313 metric tons) of butter to customers in Asia, the Middle East, North Africa and Oceania. The product has been contracted for delivery in the period from January through April 2018.

Total CWT-assisted member cooperative 2018 export sales are 2.652 million pounds of American-type cheeses and 690,047 pounds of butter (82% milkfat) to 9 countries on three continents. These sales are the equivalent of 40.006 million pounds of milk on a milkfat basis.

Assisting CWT members through the Export Assistance program in the long term helps member cooperatives gain and maintain market share, thus expanding the demand for U.S. dairy products and the U.S. farm milk that produces them. This, in turn, positively affects all U.S. dairy farmers by strengthening and maintaining the value of dairy products that directly impact their milk price.

The amounts of dairy products and related milk volumes reflect current contracts for delivery, not completed export volumes. CWT will pay export assistance to the bidders only when export and delivery of the product is verified by the submission of the required documentation.