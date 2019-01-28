Dairy Alternatives Market Report, 2019 – Global Forecast to 2023

The “Dairy Alternatives Market by Source (Soy, Almond, Coconut, Rice, Oats, Hemp), Application (Milk, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice Creams, Creamers), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Health Stores, Pharmacies), Formulation and Region – Global Forecast to 2023” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Increase in the cases of lactose intolerance and milk allergies drive the overall growth of the dairy alternatives market

The global dairy alternatives market size is projected to grow from USD 17.3 billion in 2018 to USD 29.6 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.4% during the forecast period.

The dairy alternatives market is driven by various factors such as growing consumer preference for a vegan diet and nutritional benefits offered by plant-based dairy alternatives. However, the volatile price of raw materials in various regions can hinder the growth of the market.

The key players in this market are The Whitewave Foods Company (US), The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (US), Blue Diamond Growers (US), SunOpta (Canada), and Sanitarium Health & Wellbeing Company (Australia).

Market Overview

Regulatory Bodies

Codex Alimentarius Commission

Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

The Soyfoods Association of America

Classification of Soymilk

Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ)

European Court of Justice

Patent Analysis

Drivers

Growing Consumer Preference for A Vegan Diet

Nutritional Benefits Offered By Plant-Based Dairy Alternatives

Increasing Cases of Lactose Intolerance and Milk Allergies

Restraints

Volatile Prices of Raw Materials

Opportunities

Growing Demand in Emerging Markets

Favorable Marketing and Correct Positioning of Dairy Alternatives

Changing Lifestyles of Consumers

Challenges

Limited Availability of Raw Materials

Limited Awareness Amongst Consumers

Companies Mentioned

Blue Diamond Growers

Dhler GmbH

Earth’s Own Food Company

Eden Foods

Freedom Foods Group

Nutriops S.L

Organic Valley

Panos Brands

Sanitarium Health and Wellbeing Company

Sunopta

The Hain Celestial

The Whitewave Foods Company

Triballat Noyal

Valsoia S.P.A.

